Blues drop first game back from break, Allen regains confidence

After a much needed All-Star break, the St. Louis Blues returned home to host the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night.

Early in the first, Alex Pietrangelo curled back in the offensive zone corner and found Alexander Steen open at the blue line. Steen settled the puck, then slapped one through traffic and into the Jets’ net. The Blues led 1-0 just 3:37 into the game.

The Jets responded with 0:31 left in the period. Scheifele tied the game at 1-1.

Vladimir Tarasenko sent a puck over the net before the buzzer. After one period of play, the Jets outshot the Blues 8 to 5.

Just 5:33 into the second, Winnipeg tallied two more goals from Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers to extend their lead to 3-1.

Vladimir Tarasenko fired a bullet past Ondrej Pavelec in the final minute of the period. The give-and-go play with Jaden Schwartz gave Blues fans hope, cutting the Jets lead down to 3-2. Tarasenko’s snipe was his 22nd goal of the season.

The hope may have been misleading because Winnipeg scored 3:33 into the third. Pietrangelo’s blocked shot found its way past Jake Allen and across the goal line. The Jets led 4-2.

With a pulled goalie, Alex Pietrangelo knocked one it to make it 4-3 with 0:13 seconds remaining in the game.

Blake Wheeler scored an empty-net goal with 0:03 to give the Jets a 5-3 victory. With the Blues’ second consecutive loss, their record worsened to 24-21-5.

"I felt pretty good, honestly," said Allen. "It wasn't the result we wanted. But for my sake, I honestly felt pretty good."

Although he was frustrated with two deflection goals, Allen felt like he played well. Hitchcock said it was a "step in the right direction." According to Hitch, Jake will start Thursday, when the Blues host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We made two mistakes; we got scored twice 4-on-4," explained Ken Hitchcock. "And on the 4-on-4, both times we had the puck. We doubled in back in the zone and didn't back up a defenseman on the first goal and we got beat off the boards on the second goal. We played a great second period and their fourth goal was a seeing-eye dog."

