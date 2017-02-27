Blues empty-net struggles continue against Chicago

Dainius Zubrus #9 of the San Jose Sharks scores an empty net goal during the third period against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, Custom)

Even though the Blues gave up another empty-net goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 loss Sunday night, their 6-on-5 sequence actually looked like there was some merit to it.

What was lacking, though, was funneling pucks at the net and going for a loose rebound.

When Jake Allen was pulled from goal with a minute and a half remaining, the majority of that time was spent in the Chicago zone, but the Blues spent an awful lot of that time around the perimeter trying to look for that perfect shot, it seemed. But there was substance to what they were doing, according to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

"I think last night was a little different in the fact that they had that icing, so we knew they were tired and we didn't call a time out, so we didn't really look to have a set play," Shattenkirk said. "A lot of times you go to the bench and we try to draw something up. I liked last night because we played with a 5-on-5 mentality and we tired them down a little bit and then we waited for everything to up. We had good looks at it and I think it's so tough, especially against a tired team like that.

"You want to funnel pucks to the net, but when they all get tired, there's just five of them sitting in the middle, so you kind of don't have the numbers there. A shot there, it's a loose puck and they have five guys right around it. You've kind of got to get to the inside and that's just more so what we need, to crash the net a little harder on those. But I think we had some good movement and I think that was better than we've had in the past. In the past, we've kind of just made a couple passes and fumbled it and then it's gone down. Last night, we controlled the puck and I think that was more important."

However, Blues coach Mike Yeo is all about volume to the net, and in that situation, there wasn't nearly enough.

"We worked around, we got the real good shot opportunity from 'Petro' that got blocked, but certainly you look at most 6-on-5 goals, generally it's pucks to the net and scrambles around the net," Yeo said. "We'd like to see us create a few more of those.

"I don't believe we've scored a 6-on-5 goal all year and so first off, we'd like to be in that situation a little bit less. I think that's the bigger picture for me, but regardless, when you have a chance ... we had an opportunity where we had a good amount of zone time, we had good puck possession. Certainly there should be an opportunity to get a couple pucks to the net and you have to find different ways to score goals and to get goals through the course of the season and that was one of them."

