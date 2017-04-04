Blues fall 5-2 to Winnipeg Jets, but it's not Allen's fault

Apr 4, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) skates past members of the Winnipeg Jets as they celebrate after scoring a goal during the third period at Scottrade Center. Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Kane, Scott Kane)

After an important win against the Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues battled another Central Division foe. This time they faced the Winnipeg Jets.

It took 0:35 for the Blues to break-the-ice. Alex Pietrangelo stuck with a fumbling puck, then knocked it past Michael Hutchinson to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Although the Blues escaped the first period ahead of the Jets, the second period was a nightmare. Patrik Lane, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mark Stuart registered goals in the first three minutes of the period. One goal bounced off a Blues player, and another was reviewed, then declared a goal even though Allen caught the puck.

About one minute later, Ivan Barbashev and Jori Lehtera entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-1. Barbashev took the puck wide, then dished it past a Winnipeg defenseman to Lehtera. Jori pumped it past Hutchinson with a one-timer to make it 3-2 in favor of the Jets.

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 20 to 13 after two periods.

Two more goals came from Jets players in the third. The first was scored by Mark Scheifele. Then Laine grabbed his second of the night and 36th of the season to extend the Jets’ lead to 5-2, which would be the final score.

While Allen’s stats from the game aren’t too hot, his teammates made it known that Allen is the reason it wasn’t 10-2.

“We played a lot of good hockey but we got away with a lot, too,” said Allen, who was mercifully pulled after the fifth goal. “Tonight we didn’t execute very well.”

The last time the Blues allowed five goals against a team was on Jan. 31, when they lost to the Winnipeg Jets. Ken Hitchcock was fired after that game.

“We have three games left here before we’re in the playoffs, so I think we need to find our game,” said Pietrangelo. “The last 15 or 16 games we really played the game that we want to play.”

The Blues are heading to Florida for a matchup against the Panthers on Thursday.

