Blues giving Jake Allen a break

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Jake Allen is taking a break.

It's not a prolonged break, but as Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, it's a chance to "reset."

Allen did not accompany the team for a game Saturday to face the Winnipeg Jets (2 p.m.; FS-MW; KMOX 1120-AM).

Allen was left behind by the Blues as a way of resetting after a recent stretch of struggling through games, including being pulled from a 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday for the third straight start and fourth time in six games.

The Blues recalled Pheonix Copley from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday, and he accompanied Carter Hutton on the trip. As of Friday afternoon, Blues coach Ken Hitchcock had not decided who will start.

"I don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said of Allen. "We're going to give him a day to reset.

Allen, who has allowed 10 goals on 36 shots the past three starts with a .722 save percentage, is expected to play Sunday, according to Armstrong.

"He practiced today and now he can go home and when we practice on Sunday, be ready to go."

The Blues, after leading the NHL last season with a .919 team save percentage, are last this season at .888.

Allen, who was unavailable for comment, is 17-12-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Hutton is 6-6-2 with a 2.80 GAA and .892 save percentage.

"He's just got to unlock and get playing," Hitchcock said of Allen. "He's a little bit locked up right now. Gotta get him unlocked.

"This isn't fixed by drills, to be honest with you. ... We'll get a better goalie and he'll feel good about himself, but we've just got to help him unlock it here a little bit."

The Blues (23-18-5) are in third place in the Central Division, clinging onto that guaranteed third divisional spot for the Stanley Cup Playoffs by two points over the Nashville Predators. Armstrong was asked if help from outside the organization was a possibility with the March 1 trade deadline approaching.

"Jake's our long-term goaltender," said Armstrong, who signed Allen to a four-year, $17.4 million extension last summer. "You make decisions based on a long-term projection. I'm not naive to think that if this continues forever, then it's not going to work out, but I don't think that's going to be the case. We want to support him. We want to give him the ability to have a reset, to come back here and get ready to go."

Armstrong also compared his struggles to the struggles of other goalies around the league.

"I don't want to get too philosophical, but you look at a guy like what Devan Dubnyk did to what he's doing now. Carey Price is going through a stretch that he hasn't gone through in a while, Henrik Lundqvist is going through a stretch he hasn't gone through in a while. This isn't just centered to Jake, but in a team sport, you need everyone pulling the rope and I know he's trying. It's not working for him right now, so we're going to give him a reset."

Copley is 11-4-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .920 save percentage with the Wolves this season. He arrived just in time to join the Blues midway through practice Friday after flying in from Grand Rapids, Mich.

"I'm going to just work hard and see what happens," said Copley, acquired along with Troy Brouwer and a 2016 third-round pick from the Washington Capitals on July 5, 2015 for T.J. Oshie. "... Goaltending is a lonely position. Everyone goes through it. You never like seeing guys struggle. It happens to everybody. You just kind of hope for the best and see what happens.

"Everyone knows only one guy can play. Goaltending's kind of a position where you've got to battle, work hard and everyone knows that."

"He's played very good in the American Hockey League," Armstrong said of Copley. "This league is made of stories like this with opportunity. People take them and he's going to get an opportunity to be with our team. Whether he plays or not, that's up to Ken. If he needs to go in and play, he's shown to be a very good goalie right now in the American Hockey League."

Hitchcock said Copley could make his second NHL appearance Saturday.

"We've got to consider it," he said. "We've got to look at it. We've got to look at every angle. He knows that building. He was just playing there. I'll talk it over with Doug, I'll talk it over with the coaches, but certainly look at every angle right now."

Bringing in an extra goalie didn't just get the attention of Allen or Hutton but the entire locker room and the message was clear.

"They're not afraid to pull any tricks out of their reportoire and I think you have to remember that as a player, no matter what stage of your career you're in," Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. "If you're Vladi (Tarasenko) or if you're Dmitrij Jaskin, it doesn't matter. If you don't perform the way you're asked to, they're going to look to make changes. Sometimes that pressure's good. It's good to have that in your head that there's someone knocking on the door."

Assistant captain Alexander Steen said the Blues are behind Allen 100 percent.

"It doesn't matter who it is," Steen said. "You want to do your utmost to pick him up, help them out. We'll certainly be doing that.

"'Snakey's got our support. I know you've heard me say it so many times, I think he's one of the top goaltenders in the league. We've kind of given up scoring chances that have isolated him a little bit, and that's on us. Right now, it's about building our game back to get him back in a comfortable position in the net again."

But the Blues will be playing their 47th game on Saturday, and with 36 remaining, they need points and they have to do what gives them the best chance to win.

"I'm not naive. He's going through a tough stretch," Armstrong said of Allen. "I think being part of any organization is you're there through the thick and thin times and this obviously is a thick time. We have faith in him, I've talked to him about our faith in him, but reality is and we all understand is it's professional sports and you're judged on what happens every night. I think a reset's going to be very good for him right now. We know the players haven't lost faith or trust in him and we haven't, but to continue down the path without some type of conclusion to what we're going through didn't seem appropriate. It's an easy trip. We leave on Friday at noon and we're back on Saturday at 8 o'clock, so it's not like he's missing a lot, and if he's not going to play that game, I didn't feel like there's any sense to take him with us and I think it kind of gives him a little bit of time to reflect and get ready to go.

"We're trying to show him our support and give him as much time as necessary, but as I said, this is pro sports; we're in the winning business. We're in a playoff spot today. We want to be in a playoff spot tomorrow, we want to be in a playoff spot when the season ends and we want to have success. We're going to need solid play from that position.

"I would say the majority of it's mental right now. I think we all go through it. Professional athletes, they're not robotic. They're human beings. I don't want to say I understand what's going through his mind right now. We've seen great from him, but he's fighting it right now, and I think Ken said that last night after the game and we have to support him on that. We have great assets around us that can talk to him and work with him, but ultimately, we have faith that he'll figure it out on his own."

Hitchcock said he's dealt with this scenario before, with Ed Belfour in Dallas when the enigmatic goalie arrived from San Jose. But Belfour helped Hitchcock win his only Stanley Cup in 1999.

"We know how to deal with it," Hitchcock said. "We know how to fix it. I can't tell you the timeframe on it, but I know it's going to get fixed and we're going to get help and we're going to get a good goalie back again. ... I've gone through this three times now and it's all worked out fine.

