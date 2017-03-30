Blues giving Schmaltz a shot at playoff roster

Mar 11, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Jordan Schmaltz (43) handles the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

Jordan Schmaltz will get another look for the Blues on Friday, and with the chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to boot.

Schmaltz, who played his third NHL game in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, will play for the first time in back-to-back games when the Blues (42-28-6), 11-1-1 in their past 13 games, can clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference with at least a point against the Colorado Avalanche (20-53-3).

Schmaltz went a third straight game without registering a point, but coach Mike Yeo called it his best game of the three he's played.

"If we're measuring his three games, I would say that was his best game," Yeo said. "When he first came up, obviously it's a big step but even just practicing with the guys, getting a little more comfortable and used to the pace of the game. I felt like he had more pace in his game as far as how quickly he distributed the puck and how quick he was to close and defend. He looked confident. He looked like he felt like he belonged. Hopefully he can build off of that."

Schmaltz, who played alongside Robert Bortuzzo, played 14 minutes, 11 seconds and had two shots on goal and blocked two on the defensive side.

Schmaltz, the Blues' first-round pick (25th overall) in 2012, likes the Blues' system and feels it fits his style.

"Not only does it benefit my game, *but) we activate the 'D' coming out of our own end, but it helps any time you have the trackers back helping you out, helping the 'D' out once we get going north with it," Schmaltz said. "It's been fun.

"Yeah, I think so, especially tonight (playing) with the puck maybe a little more. At the same time, it's only my third game. I'm just trying to build."

And by doing that, the more Schmaltz plays, the more he can build.

"I think so, repititions, experience, but at the same time, it's up to the individual," Yeo said. "He strikes you as a kid that doesn't lack confidence, and that's a good thing. He's humble, but at the same time, he's confident in his abilities and it's translated into his play.

"I talked to him yesterday and my message was pretty simple: I just don't want you overthinking when you go out there and playing your game and being confident in it, and he did just that."

Schmaltz is getting the opportunity with Carl Gunnarsson (lower-body injury) to miss a second consecutive game, but Yeo said Schmaltz was going to play this trip no matter what.

"We had these two games circled that regardless, we were going to get him in," Yeo said. "For a while there, obviously things were very tight and the games were pretty tense. We felt we went with a bit of a veteran group and the group was going pretty good, so we wanted to keep it the same, but also in the back of our mind, we knew we wanted to get him experience and we wanted to give him an opportunity to show what he can do. So we looked at this two-game trip as an opportunity to do that. As it works out, he's in the lineup anyways, but he would have been no matter what."

