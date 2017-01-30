Blues in heated battle for playoffs

Jan 26, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Custom)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - The Blues (24-20-5), who open a three-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets (23-25-4) Tuesday at 7 p.m., sit in the first wildcard spot in the Western Conference but by the skin of their teeth.

Although the Blues are three points behind Nashville for third place in the Central Division and the final guaranteed divisional playoff position, they are tied with Calgary in the wildcard with 53 points, but Los Angeles and Vancouver are each one point back. Dallas and the Jets are three points back.

"There's 30-something games left and can't lose faith in here," Blues right wing David Perron said. "I saw the feeling in Pittsburgh this past year what it was like and the same in Anaheim when I got there, it was pretty similar. We know we've got some details that we need to get better at and other things to make sure we're competing in the playoffs, but at the same time, we've got to stay confident, keep working hard and not lose faith because it can turn and once it does, it can have a lot of success like Pittsburgh did last year."

After the Blues play the Jets, Toronto and Pittsburgh on home ice this week, they play 18 of their final 30 games on the road. The schedule has some favorable matchups, but accumulating points will be of the utmost value the rest of the way, no matter the opponent.

"Our highs have been really high and our lows have been really low," Hitchcock said. "We're in a situation where if we can even out our play, I like our chances. But we're going to have to even out our play. In order to do that, we're going to have to get better play from more people or we're going to have to find people within the organization who are willing to give us that even play."

The Blues hope the all-star break treats them as well as the post-Christmas break after which the blues won two of three, including the Winter Classic.

"Just like Christmas break, I think that break was good," Fabbri said. "We need to come back with fresh minds here and get back to what was making us successful earlier in the year. I think everyone in here's on the same page. We're confident in the group and we're ready to get to work here."

Hitchcock said it's more than simply wanting it. He said the Blues are prepared to utilize anyone that's willing to put the work into results to finish the season, which means there could be more of a shuttle from the Chicago Wolves if certain players don't give more.

"I think it goes a little deeper than that. I think this is the time of year that quite frankly, the only way you get in it is with your work and your determination and your grit level," Hitchcock said. "That's the only way you get in. You can have all the skill in the world you want, you can have a skilled base, but in order to get ... and this is the fun time for the players. They can see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I said this after the Minnesota game, 'Who wants it the most?' You have to want it through your work, and if your work is at the top of the heap, and that's paramount in your game, you're going to be able to look yourself in the mirror every game, and whatever happens, happens, but you're going to feel good about the work that you put in, and that's what we want to see. We want to see a consistent work ethic throughout our hockey club. Like I said, whoever's giving it to us, they're going to be the guys we really lean on right now. We're not in a position to wait and hope and kind of nurture along. Everybody knows the system, everybody knows how we want to play. Now you've got to put the work in."

(1-31-17) BLUES NOTEBOOK Reaves promoted to third line; Blues in heated battle for playoffs; Allen ready to reclaim cage; Schwartz "fine" according to coach By LOU KORAC HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- Ryan Reaves, third-line right winger. No, it's not a typo although it's been pretty much a staple all season when making out the Blues' lineup to use Upshall-Brodziak-Reaves as the fourth line.

