Blues news and notes: Tarasenko to toss out first pitch

Sep 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) reacts after allowing a goal from St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

The Blues signed 2017 first-round pick (No. 20 overall) Robert Thomas to a three-year entry-level contract.

Thomas, 18, has played in four preseason games for the Blues this season, scoring two goals. One of the goals was a game-winner.

Thomas spent last season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and 50 assists (66 points) in 66 games.

Bennett, Lindbohm, Butler assigned to AHL

Forward Beau Bennett and defensemen Chris Butler and Petteri Lindbohm, all placed on waivers Thursday, cleared and assigned to the American Hockey League.

Bennett and Lindbohm were each assigned to the Chicago Wolves, while Butler was assigned to the San Antonio Rampage.

Blues night at Busch Stadium

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s game marks the third consecutive season the Cardinals will team up with the Blues to help kick off hockey season with 'St. Louis Blues Night' at Busch Stadium. Cardinals players will be wearing Blues-themed jerseys during batting practice and Blues players will be recognized on the field prior to the start of the game.

Former Blues Jeff Brown, Garry Unger and Cam Janssen will sign autographs for fans beginning at 5:45 p.m. in Riverview Corner on the fourth level of Busch Stadium. The first 300 fans in line will receive tickets to guarantee an autograph. Fans can also enjoy a pregame concert from the Charles Glenn Group in Riverview Corner from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Other Blues players scheduled to attend Friday’s game include Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Binnington, Samuel Blais, Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester, Kyle Brodziak, Vince Dunn, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Carter Hutton, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Paul Stastny, and Alexander Steen.

The first 30,000 16 and older will take home an adult replica Blues batting practice jersey courtesy of FOX Sports Midwest. Fans who purchase the special Blues Night Theme Ticket will also receive an exclusive Cardinals/Blues-themed stocking cap.

© 2017 KSDK-TV