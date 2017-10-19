Blues' opening night anthem performer is a triple threat

Abigail Stahlschmidt is different than most.

She started playing the violin at age 4, started college at age 15 and has headlined in 50 rock symphonic shows last year in Branson.

She can play the violin like few others, sing a little country, models all over the country and is just 21-years-old.

She performed the National Anthem at the Blues opener and is hoping it is part of more great things to come.

Frank Cusumano and editor Tony Chambers give the Abigail Stahlschmidt story.

If you want to her new single Turntable, you can download a free copy at her website. Just us the promo code 'countrygirl'.

