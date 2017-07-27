Blues prospect Tage Thompson looks to build on prospect camp success

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 24: Tage Thompson celebrates with the St. Louis Blues after being selected 26th overall during round one of the 2016 NHL Draft on June 24, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2016 Getty Images)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- Tage Thompson was surrounded by a throng of reporters for the start of Blues prospects camp on June 28.

But the noticeable difference for the Blues' first-round pick (No. 26) of the 2016 NHL Draft was night and day both physically and mentally.

"I think the biggest thing is just comfortability," Thompson said. "Last year coming in it was just a little bit nerves. I think that kind of goes away your second year. Just come in, have a little fun and try to be a mentor for the younger guys.

Thompson, who played two seasons at the University of Connecticut before signing a three-year $3.4 million entry-level contract on March 7, 2017 and finishing out the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, took to heart what he learned from his first experience last summer in his first Blues prospects camp.

He went from a tall, lanky 6-foot-5, 185-pound 18-year-old to a more polished and bigger 200 pounds as a 19-year-old and helped USA to a gold medal last season at the World Junior Championships.

"I think the biggest thing for me is obviously filling out my frame, getting a lot stronger and faster," Thompson said. "Every level is another step, so I think preparing for that, getting bigger and more mature, it's going to be my main focus throughout the summer. ... When your chance comes, that's what I'm preparing to do. Have a good summer of training and hopefully I'm ready when the time comes."

Thompson shined during the four-day camp, and after scoring 19 goals and with 13 assists in 34 games with the Huskies, Thompson's time with the Wolves was an eye-opener.

He played in 16 regular-season games and another 10 in the Calder Cup playoffs, and points did not come with regularity, finishing with one goal and one assist in the regular season and two goals and one assist in the playoffs.

"I think my year in Chicago, I wouldn't say it's a bad year, it's just another step," Thompson said. "You're going to face adversity in your career and I think that little stint there in Chicago is definitely going to help me down the road, prepare to play in the NHL because even when you make it, every day is a tryout because there's always someone trying to take your spot. It's always good to have that little adversity. If things are always going your way, it's not necessarily a good thing.

"You're trying to take someone's job when you go there. Now it's not college anymore with your buddies. Obviously you're really good friends with your teammates and stuff, but now it's a job. I knew it was going to be a big jump from college to pro and I was prepared for that the best way possible for me. It's good to get an eye-opener to see where you're at and where you need to go."

And when the going gets tough, Thompson has been able to lean on his father Brent Thompson, coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL and second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 1989 NHL Draft.

"He's definitely made the process a lot easier," Tage Thompson said of his dad. "Just knowing what to expect before I'm actually going into the situation. He's been a big piece in my development and I'm very thankful for having him. ... He's preached that from Day 1 that every day's a tryout. It's helped me out in the long run. When it comes down to it, there's 40 guys here competing for a spot."

Thompson, who said he'd like to be between 210-215 pounds when this season starts, will have the luxury of a second training camp in September after playing with the prospects in the Traverse City Tournament.

"This is a huge summer for (Thompson)," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "Last year, he had the Team USA training camp. A lot of his summer last year was based on hockey. It was preparing to play. This year it's based on physical maturity and working out and getting bigger and stronger. He's putting the time in right now. I think July and August are huge months for him to see what type of foundation we can continue to build for him. He's obviously got size, he's got a great shot, but it's getting that body to the size where he can handle the grind of the NHL style of players. ... What he has to keep refining is getting bigger and stronger."

The goal is to make it to the NHL, but Thompson knows it could be a season in the AHL for him to get a full year there before taking the biggest step of his career.

"Obviously I'm going to try and make it as far as the training goes," Thompson said. "Training back home in Connecticut and then come out probably a week or two before Traverse City.

"The plan is just to take it a step at a time. You can't rush it. Ultimately, it's going to be up to the staff when I play so we'll see when the time comes."

