Blues put forward Paul Stastny on injured reserved

St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) takes the puck against the San Jose Sharks (Photo: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.



Stastny has seven goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, his third with his hometown team and 11th in the NHL overall.



The Blues recalled forward Wade Megan from the Chicago Wolves ahead of Thursday night's game in Tampa Bay. Megan has 13 goals and 11 assists in 28 AHL games this season.