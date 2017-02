St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to gain control of the puck as he is pressured by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

The Blues have recalled forward Ivan Barbashev from the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Barbashev has bounced back and forth between St. Louis and Chicago, most recently playing for the Blues on Feb. 20. In 12 games, Barbashev has two goals and one assist.

The 21-year-old forward was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft.

(© 2017 KSDK)