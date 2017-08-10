Blues announce 2017-18 giveaways and theme nights

Blues promotional items (Photo: St. Louis Blues, Custom)

We now know what giveaways the Blues will be featuring during their upcoming season.

There will be five main giveaway nights during the 2017-18 season. They are:

Commemorative beer stein -- October 25

Jake Allen bobblehead -- November 29

Sweatshirt hoodie -- December 12

Fleece blanket -- January 9

Lightweight hooded t-shirt -- February 8

All giveaway items will be available to the first 12,000 fans at each game.

The upcoming season will also see the return of fan favorite theme nights, alongside new initiatives. The theme nights come with special items for fans who use designated promo codes when purchasing their tickets.

This year's theme nights include:

Social media night -- November 21

First responders night -- December 10

Star Wars night -- January 25

Pink at the Rink -- March 21

Single-game tickets for the regular season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.stlouisblues.com.

A complete list of giveaways can be viewed at www.stlouisblues.com/promotions.

A full list of theme nights is available at www.stlouisblues.com/theme.

