Blues relieve Ken Hitchcock of coaching duties, promote Mike Yeo

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 8:41 AM. CST February 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have relieved Ken Hitchcock of coaching duties, Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, announced Wednesday.

Associate Coach Mike Yeo will begin his tenure as head coach on Thursday. Yeo was supposed to succeed Hitchcock after this season, the veteran coach's final season in St. Louis.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Over the past six seasons, Hitchcock led the Blues to a 248-124-41 regular season record and ranks second on the Blues’ all-time regular season wins list with 781.

