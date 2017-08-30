Blues reveal roster for Traverse City

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues announced their roster on Tuesday for the 2017 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., which will take place Sept. 8-12.

Among some of the highlighted players include forwards Tage Thompson, Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin. Defenseman Jake Walman will anchor the blue line.

The Blues are part of an eight-team field that will find them in the Ted Lindsay Division with Columbus, Dallas and Minnesota. The Gordie Howe Division will consist of Carolina, Chicago, Detroit and the New York Rangers.

The Blues will play on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. against the Wild, Sept. 9 against the Stars at 6 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. against the Blue Jackets.

The tournament will conclude on Sept. 12 with the seventh place, fifth place, and third place games and conclude with the championship game competing for the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup.

Blues roster:

Forwards: Connor Bleackley (67), Filip Helt (86), Tanner Kaspick (83), Klim Kostin (37), Nikolaj Krag-Christensen (58), Jordan Kyrou (72), Mackenzie MacEachern (62), Hayden McCool (89), Greg Meireles (76), Adam Musil (54), Robert Thomas (36), Tage Thompson (33), Alexey Toropchencko (65)

Defensemen: Sean Allen (81), Trenton Bourque (63), Charles-Edouard D'Astous (74), Michael McKee (84), Niko Mikkola (77), David Noel (60), Dmitrii Sergeev (68), Thomas Vannelli (47), Jake Walman (46)

Goalies: Evan Fitzpatrick (85), Stephen Dhillon (90)

2017 NHL PROSPECT TOURNAMENT

Sept. 8-12, Traverse City, Mich.

Gordie Howe Division Ted Lindsay Division

Carolina Columbus

Chicago Dallas

Detroit Minnesota

NY Rangers St. Louis

Friday, Sept. 8

2:30 p.m. Columbus vs. Dallas

3:00 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota

6:00 p.m. Chicago vs. NY Rangers

6:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 9

2:30 p.m. Carolina vs. NY Rangers

3:00 p.m. Chicago vs. Detroit

6:00 p.m. Dallas vs. St. Louis

6:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Columbus

Monday, Sept. 11

2:00 p.m. St. Louis vs. Columbus

2:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Minnesota

5:30 p.m. Carolina vs. Chicago

6:00 p.m. NY Rangers vs. Detroit

Tuesday, Sept. 12

2:00 p.m. 7th place game 4th Lindsay vs. 4th Howe

2:30 p.m. 5th place game 3rd Howe vs. 3rd Lindsay

5:30 p.m. 3rd place game 2nd Lindsay vs. 2nd Howe

6:00 p.m. Championship Game 1st Howe vs. 1st Lindsay

