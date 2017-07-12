BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 25: Jordan Kyrou poses for a portrait after being selected 35th overall by the St. Louis Blues during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Blues prospect Jordan Kyrou raised plenty of eyebrows during a 30-game point streak in the Ontario Hockey League last season.

Kyrou, a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft (No. 35), had a breakout season with the Sarnia Sting, his third with the OHL club, last season with 94 points (30 goals, 64 assists). But the 19-year-old Toronto native who recently attended his second Blues prospects camp at the Ice Zone, said that there's more to his 6-foot, 183-pound frame than just scoring.

"I just want to come out here and play my game and do the best I can and show everyone I can also play hard on the puck and do other things other than score," Kyrou said. "... You come here and you get to meet all of the staff and everyone's great here. It's good to come here and you also bond with other players. It's great."

Kyrou, who began his Sarnia career with 36 points in 2014-15 and 51 points in 2015-16, has shown flashes of why the Blues drafted the center. His skill will soon grace the ice at Scottrade Center and as a primer, Kyrou won't be content with eye-opening moments for one season; he wants to continue to master his craft moving forward, which will include attending Blues training camp in September and for Hockey Canada's national junior team's summer development camp.

"I thought throughout the year (last season) I was getting more confident in my game and I think I was not worrying too much about anything, just going out and playing my game," Kyrou said. "I wasn't worrying about the draft because the year before was my draft year and I had a tough year. Last year, I just came out and played my game and didn't really worry about anything. I worked on my skills and just got better.

"The NHL's becoming a faster game. Obviously, everyone's a lot bigger and stronger, so there are a couple things that I can work on. Things like get bigger and that's going to come with more training in the summer."

Kyrou, who looks up to former Detroit Red Wings star Pavel Datsyuk and Boston Bruins center David Krejci, has added significant muscle to his body.

"Last year, I came out of the season like 160-something and this year, I'm already at like 183 and I've still got like most of the summer," Kyrou said. "I'm at a good spot for now. I just want to continue to build strength, get stronger. That's my main focus.

"I try to take away (Datsyuk's) smarts and his skills and try to add that to my game."

During Kyrou's point streak last season, he had a whopping 17 goals and 35 assists; he finished the season 32 points better than anyone on his team (Drake Rymsha, 62 points).

The best attitude while the points continued to add up was to remain humble.

"One thing I learned last year was not to expect anything of yourself," Kyrou said. "Obviously you're going to be expecting the best of yourself, right? You just have to play your game and just focus on yourself and focus on getting better and what you can do to help yourself."

Kyrou signed a three-year entry-level contract worth $2.775 million on July 27, 2016, and once his season with Sarnia ended, he got to play in one game with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Kyrou has his sights set high, but chances are he'll have to continue to develop before reaching St. Louis. However, it's been so far, so good.

"Obviously I'd love to be in the NHL of course," Kyrou said. "I'll just do my best and we'll see what happens."

© 2017 KSDK-TV