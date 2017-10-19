Blues sign 8-year-old to one-day contract

(Photo: Photo: St. Louis Blues)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have signed the youngest player in their team's history to a one-day contract.

Levi Ervin, 8, signed the contract Wednesday and will travel with the team when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes next Friday. Levi met with general manager Doug Armstrong, chairman Tom Stillman and Blues great Brett Hull before inking the historic contract and being presented with his own personalized jersey.

Ervin, 8, is a huge Blues fan who has been through a lot. A few weeks ago, Ervin lost his 2-year-old sister in a freak car fire along Interstate 70. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a piece of metal may have fallen off of a tractor into the road and lodged itself into the undercarriage of the car, causing the fire.

The Blues hope the road trip help Levi, who is still working to cope with the tragic event.

"It's great to see a smile on his face, get his mind away from what he's gone through," Levi's dad Eric said in a post on the Blues website. "There's nothing that really brings a smile to my face more than seeing a smile on his."

