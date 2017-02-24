St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21) handles the puck in the corner as he is pressured by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa (5) during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

Patrik Berglund won't hit the free agent market, and he won't be changing zip codes either, unless he moves to a different area in the St. Louis market.

The Blues signed their 2006 first-round pick to a five-year contract extension worth $19.25 million. The deal is a $3.85 million average annual value, slightly more than the $3.7 million AAV deal he signed June 26, 2014.

The 28-year-old Berglund has 17 goals and seven assists this season in 60 games; he started the season with one goal in 30 games before going on a bit of a tear with 16 in 26 games.

"I've loved what Bergy has brought to the table," Blues coach Mike Yeo said recently. "... He's got a real strong sense of what he is as a player, what he needs to do, what he needs to bring night after night, and when he does those things, he adds an awful lot to our group."

Photos: Patrik Berglund

Berglund has 286 points (145 goals, 141 assists) in 615 regular season games and is currently tied with Bob Plager (615) for seventh place on the franchise all-time games played list.

The Blues are off on their bye week until Saturday when they resume practicing at 4 p.m. at the Ice Zone and will have more from Berglund then.

The Blues resume their schedule Sunday night in Chicago.

Blues sign Berglund to five-year extension Center was set to become unrestricted free agent, gets $19.25 million with AAV of $3.85 million By LOU KORAC ST. LOUIS -- Patrik Berglund won't hit the free agent market, and he won't be changing zip codes either. Unless he moves to a different area in the St. Louis market.

InTheSlot.com