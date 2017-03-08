Blues sign first-round draft pick Tage Thompson

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 24: Tage Thompson poses for a portrait after being selected 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in round one during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 24, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, 2016 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Blues have signed 2016 first-round draft pick Tage Thompson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Thompson’s contract will begin in the 2017-18 season and he will report to the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

The 19-year-old played at the University of Connecticut where he dressed in 34 games his sophomore year and led the Huskies with 19 goals and 32 points overall. During his freshman season, he tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) across 36 games.

Thompson has also collected two gold medals with Team USA, including the 2017 U-20 World Junior Championship.

He’s the son of former NHL defenseman and Peoria Rivermen Head Coach Brent Thompson.

© 2017 KSDK-TV