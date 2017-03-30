KSDK
Close

Blues sign second-round draft pick

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:39 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

The St. Louis Blues signed their second-round draft pick to an entry-level contract Thursday. 

According to a press release from the team, 19-year-old Evan Fitzpatrick signed a three-year deal after being selected 59th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

The goaltender was 16-27-3 in 49 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with an .899 save percentage and one shutout. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories