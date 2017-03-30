Blues sign second-round draft pick

The St. Louis Blues signed their second-round draft pick to an entry-level contract Thursday.
According to a press release from the team, 19-year-old Evan Fitzpatrick signed a three-year deal after being selected 59th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.
The goaltender was 16-27-3 in 49 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with an .899 save percentage and one shutout.
