Blues sign second-round draft pick

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 25: Evan Fitzpatrick poses for a portrait after being selected 59th overall by the St. Louis Blues during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, Custom)

The St. Louis Blues signed their second-round draft pick to an entry-level contract Thursday.

According to a press release from the team, 19-year-old Evan Fitzpatrick signed a three-year deal after being selected 59th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

The goaltender was 16-27-3 in 49 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with an .899 save percentage and one shutout.

© 2017 KSDK-TV