Blues to get national exposure on NBCSN

Mar 16, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal to lead the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. The Blues won 4-1. (Photo: Andrew Villa, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Blues will get their fair share of exposure on the national stage for the upcoming season.

The Blues will get 10 games of television time on the NBC Sports Group, with all 10 games being televised on NBCSN, including seven dates at Scottrade Center, the season-opener on Oct. 4 at the Pittsburgh Penguins and three of four games against the rival Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are the dates and times for the Blues' games on NBCSN:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV