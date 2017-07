A general view of the exterior of the Sprint Center prior to the start of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings on September 22, 2008 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2008 Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Blues fans in western Missouri will get another chance to see the team in-person.

The Note will battle the Minnesota Wild in a preseason game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City!

This will be the first time the Blues have played Minnesota since we beat the Wild in the playoffs last year.

The game is September 28th. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

