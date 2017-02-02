Blues to retire #5 in honor of Bob Plager

A former St. Louis Blue is being honored in a big way before tonight's game.

The Blues will retire jersey number 5 before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in honor of Bob Plager.

Plager played as a defenceman with the Blues in more than 600 games over 11 seasons in the 1960s and '70s. After retiring from the ice, he stayed with the franchise and has served 50 years.

Plager is just the seventh player in Blues history to have his number retired, joining #2 Al MacInnis, #3 Bob Gassoff, #11 Brian Sutter, #16 Brett Hull, #24 Bernie Federko, and his brother, #8 Barclay Plager.

Doors to Scottrade Center open at 5:30 p.m. and the banner raising ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Blues and the Maple Leafs will take to the ice beginning at 8.

