Blues-Wild playoff schedule announced

The NHL has announced the schedule for the first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

The Wild secured home ice advantage for the first round, so the Blues will travel to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the series opener this Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The Wild will also host game two on Friday night.

Games three and four move to St. Louis. If the series continues beyond four games, then games five and seven will be in St. Paul, and game six in St. Louis.

Blues Playoff Plaza Parties will begin two and a half hours before puck drop on the Clark Avenue Plaza at the Scottrade Center before each home game. Click here for more information.

The complete Wild-Blues playoff schedule (all times Central):

- Game 1: Wednesday, April 12 at 8:30pm in St. Paul

- Game 2: Friday, April 14 at 7pm in St. Paul

- Game 3: Sunday, April 16 at 2pm in St. Louis

- Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30pm in St. Louis

- Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, April 22 in St. Paul (time TBD)

- Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, April 24 in St. Louis (time TBD)

- Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 26 in St. Paul (time TBD)

