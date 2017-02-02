KSDK
Bob Plager plays "Hit and Run" with Frank Cusumano

Bob Plager has been with the team for its full 50-year history.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 8:29 PM. CST February 02, 2017

On Thursday night, Bob Plager's number joined his brother's and those of other Blues greats when it was raised to the rafters of the Scottrade Center.

When the former Blues player, coach, scout and executive visited the station, he played a little game Frank Cusumano likes to call Hit and Run.

The fast-paced, no-hedging interview got to the bottom of questions like "What player would you want to protect your family?" and "What was your best single moment as a member of the Blues?"

