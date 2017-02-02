Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager and his family look on as his banner is raised during a ceremony retiring his number prior to a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

On Thursday night, Bob Plager's number joined his brother's and those of other Blues greats when it was raised to the rafters of the Scottrade Center.

When the former Blues player, coach, scout and executive visited the station, he played a little game Frank Cusumano likes to call Hit and Run.

The fast-paced, no-hedging interview got to the bottom of questions like "What player would you want to protect your family?" and "What was your best single moment as a member of the Blues?"

(© 2017 KSDK)