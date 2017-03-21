Bortuzzo, Gunnarsson finding consistent playing time since Shattenkirk trade

Carl Gunnarsson(L) and Robert Bortuzzo(R). (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Custom)

Prior to the Blues' trade of Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals, it was a bit of a tough situation for defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson.

Both Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson spent eight straight games alternating in and out of the Blues' lineup playing with Shattenkirk.

But after the trade of Shattenkirk on Feb. 27, it's been a pair the Blues have had to rely on to fill out their defensive unit.

When the Blues (38-28-5) close out a five-game, 10-day road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (20-48-3) Tuesday at 8 p.m. (FS-MW, KMOX 1120-AM), it will be the eighth straight game Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson will form the third d-pair.

"Every night, it's getting a little easier," Bortuzzo said. "I feel like since we've been together, we've been able to do some good things, but like you said, the more you play together, there's little intricacies in both people's games that you get used to."

Bortuzzo will play in his eighth straight game and for Gunnarsson, it will be his 11th consecutive game. Only Jordan Schmaltz's NHL debut in Colorado on March 5 disrupted the pair's stretch of playing together.

"I don't think anyone wants that situation (of alternating games)," Gunnarsson said. "Even for a guy like 'Shatty' playing every game, he's got a new partner every other game and it's tough for a guy like that, too. We're both happy being on the ice and playing and hopefully just keep going here and building our game and helping the team.

"It's been up and down but we're building and it feels good. Some games have been really good. It's easy to play with 'Borts.' He's doing the simple stuff and playing hard, he's got a good shot out there, too, and we're talking about plays. We're just trying to improve every game."

Bortuzzo hit a season-high 19:40 of ice time against the New York Islanders, and Gunnarsson also hit his season-high in that game (19:27).

Both are giving coach Mike Yeo reason for optimism moving forward.

"It's one thing for a defenseman to bounce in and out of the lineup or for any player that that matter," Yeo said "but if you start giving them honest minutes and you start giving them game after game, roles and responsibilities and you find that the more you trust players, the more they reward you. They're both really good players for us and they're showing it right now."



The Blues aren't asking Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson to carry the load. All they need are good, reliable minutes on a nightly basis.



"Coming out of our own end is probably the biggest thing we've done a good job of," Bortuzzo said. "We don't want to spend time in our 'D' zone. We want to get in, get out as quick as possible. He goes back for pucks quick and hard. I just want to be there to support him."

The Blues' projected lineup:

Jaden Schwartz-Paul Stastny-Vladimir Tarasenko

Alexander Steen-Patrik Berglund-David Perron

Zach Sanford-Ivan Barbashev-Magnus Paajarvi

Scottie Upshall-Kyle Brodziak-Ryan Reaves

Jay Bouwmeester-Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson-Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson-Robert Bortuzzo

Jake Allen will start in goal; Carter Hutton will be the backup

Scratches include Nail Yakupov and Jordan Schmaltz. Robby Fabbri (knee) is out for the season and Jori Lehtera (upper body) and Dmitrij Jaskin (upper body) are day to day. Jaskin skated for a second day Tuesday.

- - -

The Avalanche's projected lineup:

Sven Andrighetto-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog-Matt Duchene-Matt Nieto

Mikhail Grigorenko-J.T. Compher-Rene Bourque

John Mitchell-Carl Soderberg-Blake Comeau

Mark Barberio-Erik Johnson

Fedor Tyutin-Tyson Barrie

Francois Beauchemin-Anton Lindholm

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal; Jeremy Smith will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Joe Colborne, Cody Goloubef and Patrick Wiercioch. Semyon Varlamov (hip) and Nikita Zadorov (ankle) are out for the season.

