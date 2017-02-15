Carter Hutton helps Blues beat Red Wings 2-0

Feb 15, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes the save in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Custom)

DETROIT (AP) - Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won a season-high five straight games, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Detroit has dropped five straight games for the second time in less than a month, matching its season-long losing streak. Detroit also lost five straight following a 6-2 start to what's become a difficult season.

The Red Wings played their first home game since team owner Mike Ilitch died Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.