Casino Queen offering free shuttles to Blues home games

(Photo: Casino Queen)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - As the Blues season breathes new life into the ice at Scottrade Center, one local casino is doing their part in helping fans get to watch their favorite team.

Casino Queen, based in East St. Louis, is offering free parking and its 'SEVENS' shuttle service for each Blues home game throughout the regular season. The shuttle service begins 90 minutes prior to each game and continues service until one after each game's completion.

The shuttle picks up fans every 15 minutes outside of the Casino Queen Hotel entrance and drops them off in front of the Scottrade Center. Additionally, the casino offers free parking to anyone 21-years-old and over.

"Casino Queen is happy to offer the St. Louis sports community a great option for getting to and from the Blues games via the SEVENS shuttle," said Jeff Watson in a statement, president and general manager of the Casino Queen.

The Blues home opener is Saturday, October 7 against the Dallas Stars.

© 2017 KSDK-TV