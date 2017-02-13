Dear Canada: Please don't build a wall

Fireworks shoot off from the CN Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Ontario, July 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON, Custom)

After roaming around Toronto and Montreal this last weekend, I feel obligated to send my praises toward the magnificent country of Canada. Here are a few reasons why I enjoyed Canada.

The People

From the waitress at the local poutine-diner to the security guard in the basement of the Centre Bell, Canadians are generally nice people. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know what you’re thinking: This is the classic Canadian stereotype.

It’s true, though. The people in Canada are nice. Their national pride is shown in their hospitality. From what I’ve experienced, every Canadian wants you to enjoy your time in Canada. They’re easy to talk to, and appreciate it when you start a conversation. It’s extraordinary to stay in a city that is filled with happy, nice people.

Not every Canadian is like this, but it’s enough people to keep the stereotype accurate. My reasoning for why they’re so nice: people are generally nice to nice people. When they greet you with a smile, you can’t help but smile back. It’s contagious.

This is only one example, but I think it’s enough to give you an idea of how amazing the people of Canada are.

Leafs fans bought my dad beers all night. Saw he was a Blues fan sitting alone & they became best friends.



Dad: "I love Canada" #bluesbuzz — Blues Buzz (@bluesbuzzblog) February 10, 2017

The Food and Beer

Poutine is a dish that originated in the province of Quebec. We tried it in Montreal. It is a bowl of french fries and cheese curds, topped with light brown gravy and — sometimes — a variety of meats. Poutine is a great comfort food to indulge in after escaping the frosty, windy weather. It’s a perfect dish for when you wake up and think, “I’d like to have a heart attack today.”

A popular Quebec dish called Poutine consisting of french fries, cheddar cheese and gravy, 20 November, 2007 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. AFP PHOTO/David BOILY =MORE PHOTOS IN IMAGE FORUM= (Photo credit should read DAVID BOILY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, Custom)

The beer… I’ll save that for you to experience on your own trip to Canada.

The Music Selection

While this isn’t a serious reason to visit Canada, it was one of the many reasons I loved my trip. However, there’s a good chance this was just a weird coincidence.

The music played throughout Canada came straight off of my Spotify playlists. I noticed this early-on, so I started to write down songs I heard throughout our stay.

Air Canada Centre (Maple Leafs Ice Arena):

“Lose Yourself” — Eminem

“All the Above” — T-Pain

“Can’t Stop” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Intergalactic” — Beastie Boys

“This Girl” — Kungs

“Let It Rock” — Kevin Rudolf

Oh, and “Good Old Hockey Game”:





Key West One (Our hotel in Toronto where we had drinks after the Blues’ OT win):

“So Fresh, So Clean” — Outkast

“King Kunta” — Kendrick Lamar

“Over” — Drake

St. Lawrence Market (restaurant in Toronto):

“Losing My Religion” — R.E.M.

“Pinch Me” — Barenaked Ladies

“Under Pressure” — Queen

“Fight for your right” — Beastie Boys



Dunn’s Famous (First restaurant we dined at in Montreal)

“Ramble On” — Led Zeppelin

“Baba O’Riley” — The Who

“Refugee” — Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

At the ticket booth inside of the Centre Bell:

“Californication” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

(We were in there for one song)

Mister Steers (Old-fashioned diner)

“Get Jiggy With it” — Will Smith

Centre Bell (Canadiens’ Ice Arena)

“Remember the Name” — Fort Minor

“Crazy Train” — Ozzy Osbourne

“Jump” — Kris Kross

“Heartbeat” — Claptone (I had to Shazam this song)

“Sympathy for the Devil” — The Rolling Stones



If you and I have a similar taste in music, you’ll understand how cool it was to hear these songs. The trip was filled with little things that made each different and memorable. This was the biggest little thing of the trip for me. Oh, and their national anthem is so good.

The Language/Culture

Almost everybody in Montreal speaks French and English. When you go to a restaurant or bar, they’ll speak French initially, then nonchalantly switch to English when they read your facial expression of “I have no idea what you just said.” The coolest thing about this, in my opinion, is that they’ll switch in between French and English in the middle of a sentence. At the Canadiens vs. Blues game, they announced everything in French and English, including the three stars.

