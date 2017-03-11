Edmundson, Blues edge Anaheim with late game-winning goal

After an impressive win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues hosted the Anaheim Ducks in the first game of their back-to-back homestead.

Just 0:12 into the game, Vladimir Tarasenko sniped one past John Gibson to give the Blues an early lead. His 30th of the season is the quickest goal scored by a Blue this season.

About midway through the first, Rickard Rakell tied the game for Anaheim. Then Chris Wagner added another goal to make it 2-1 Ducks heading into the second period.

In the second, Jaden Schwartz worked his way through the offensive zone and—while drawing a penalty—slung a shot on net. Ryan Reaves knocked in the rebound to tie the game 4:17 into the period.

At the end of two, the Blues outshot the Ducks 13 to 6.

Similar to the first, the Blues struck early in the third period. Paul Stastny maneuvered his way around an Anaheim defenseman before ripping-in his 18th of the season. Just 0:25 into the third, the Blues led 3-2.

With just over ten minutes remaining in regulation, Jakob Silfverberg tied the game at 3-3.

After suffering a late goal in a close game a few weeks ago against the Florida Panthers, the Blues weren’t going to allow history to repeat itself. Joel Edmundson scored the game-winning goal with 0:19 seconds.

Jake Allen, who stopped 23 shots, was credited with the second assist on Edmundson’s goal.

“It’s a conference game, so it’s nice we allowed them no points,” said Edmundson. “It just built our confidence for tomorrow.”

“It’s crunch-time right now; push for the playoffs,” explained Reaves. “Teams are chasing us, we’re chasing other teams, so we need to get as many two-point games as we can.”

The Blues will meet the New York Islanders at the Scottrade Saturday night for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff. They’ll try to extend their three-game winning streak.

© 2017 KSDK-TV