Fabbri re-injures left knee, to be re-evaluated in 10 days

Robby Fabbri (15) defends in the third period at Captial One Arena. The Blues won 4-0.

ST. LOUIS -- The injury bug continues to hit the Blues in the preseason, and it continues to key players.

The team announced Sunday afternoon that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of training camp and be re-evaluated in 10 days after re-injuring his surgically-repaired left knee.

Fabbri, played 19 minutes, 8 seconds of a 4-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday and said he felt good after the game; he was expected to play Sunday in the Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins but was not initially on the game roster before the team made the announcement of the re-injury.

Fabbri said Friday that he felt good after the game Friday but was held off the ice from practice on Saturday. Coach Mike Yeo was hopeful of getting Fabbri into four preseason games, but that obviously isn't happening.

"I feel confident in playing four games with my body and everything like that," Fabbri said after the game Friday. "We're on the same page and it's going good so far."

Being re-evaluated in 10 days would put the season-opener in jeopardy on Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh.

The team nor Fabbri will have no further comment until Fabbri has been re-evaluated.

With Fabbri's injury, it's becoming more and more likely that one or more of the young forwards will make the opening night roster.

Fabbri joins Alexander Steen (hand), Jay Bouwmeester (ankle) and Zach Sanford (shoulder) to have been injured in camp. Patrik Berglund (shoulder) was injured during the offseason.

© 2017 KSDK-TV