Here are your projected lines for GAME #1

The Blues' projected lineup:
Jaden Schwartz-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko
Vladimir Sobotka-Jori Lehtera-Alexander Steen
Magnus Paajarvi-Patrik Berglund-David Perron
Scottie Upshall-Kyle Brodziak-Ryan Reaves
Jay Bouwmeester-Alex Pietrangelo
Joel Edmundson-Colton Parayko
Carl Gunnarsson-Jordan Schmaltz
Jake Allen will start in goal; Carter Hutton will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Zach Sanford, Dmitrij Jaskin and Luke Opilka. Paul Stastny (lower body), Robby Fabbri (knee), Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nail Yakupov (undisclosed) are out with injuries.
In The Slot
Barbashev gets shot with Tarasenko, Schwartz; Sobotka addition gives Blues options; Brodziak back in Minnesota; Schmaltz to debut in playoffs By LOU KORAC HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- Never in his wildest dreams could Blues rookie Ivan Barbashev have felt like he'd be at the center of attention (no pun intended) when the Stanley Cup Playoffs rolled around.
The Wild's projected lineup:
Nino Niederreiter-Eric Staal-Zach Parise
Erik Haula-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund
Jason Zucker-Martin Hanzal-Charlie Coyle
Chris Stewart-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jason Pominville
Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon
Marco Scandella-Matt Dumba
Jonas Brodin-Christian Folin
Devan Dubnyk will start in goal; Darcy Kuemper will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jordan Schroeder, Ryan White and Nate Prosser. Victor Bartley (arm) is on injured-reserve.
