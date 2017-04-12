Here are your projected lines for GAME #1

Apr 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues celebrate after they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

The Blues' projected lineup:

Jaden Schwartz-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Sobotka-Jori Lehtera-Alexander Steen

Magnus Paajarvi-Patrik Berglund-David Perron

Scottie Upshall-Kyle Brodziak-Ryan Reaves

Jay Bouwmeester-Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson-Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson-Jordan Schmaltz

Jake Allen will start in goal; Carter Hutton will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Zach Sanford, Dmitrij Jaskin and Luke Opilka. Paul Stastny (lower body), Robby Fabbri (knee), Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nail Yakupov (undisclosed) are out with injuries.

In The Slot Barbashev gets shot with Tarasenko, Schwartz; Sobotka addition gives Blues options; Brodziak back in Minnesota; Schmaltz to debut in playoffs By LOU KORAC HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- Never in his wildest dreams could Blues rookie Ivan Barbashev have felt like he'd be at the center of attention (no pun intended) when the Stanley Cup Playoffs rolled around.

The Wild's projected lineup:

Nino Niederreiter-Eric Staal-Zach Parise

Erik Haula-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund

Jason Zucker-Martin Hanzal-Charlie Coyle

Chris Stewart-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jason Pominville

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Marco Scandella-Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Christian Folin

Devan Dubnyk will start in goal; Darcy Kuemper will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Jordan Schroeder, Ryan White and Nate Prosser. Victor Bartley (arm) is on injured-reserve.

