How to watch the Winter Classic if you don't have tickets

Chris Mason #50 of the St. Louis Blues makes a save against Daniel Circillo #13 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - If you're not one of the lucky 40,000 fans who snagged a ticket to watch the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, you can still watch the big game in a number of ways.

NewsChannel 5 will be broadcasting the game beginning at noon. Leading up to the game, we'll be streaming a pre-game show on KSDK.com, the KSDK app and on Facebook Live. Then stick around after the game for a post-game wrap-up.

The game will also be broadcast on KMOX 1120 AM.

Head down to Ballpark Village to watch the game with other St. Louis fans during the PreGame presented by Enterprise. Doors open at 9 a.m.

As for online, KSDK will not be permitted to stream the game on our website due to NHL licensing rights. You'll be able to watch on NBCsports.com or on the NBC Sports app.

Photos: Blues prep for Winter Classic