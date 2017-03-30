Hutton provided Allen with well-deserved break

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) is replaced by goalie Carter Hutton (40) during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

After playing five straight and 20 of the past 25 games, Blues goalie Jake Allen gave way to backup Carter Hutton on Wednesday.

Allen's workload has been enormous, and considering how he's playing, it's no secret why.

"It was nice," Allen said after taking in the optional skate at Pepsi Center on Thursday. "I knew I wasn't going to play on Wednesday for a little while. It was nice just to get a good practice in, get a good skate in and watch the boys do their thing. 'Hutts' continues to play great for us.

"Final push here, looking forward to pour it all in and see where we go."

But even when the Blues give Allen (30-19-4 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .914 save percentage) a night off, it's not like there's a significant drop off with Hutton, who's played superb himself.

It's a reminder of what Allen had tag-teaming with Brian Elliott the past few seasons.

"Me and 'Hutts' get along great," Allen said. "He's been great for our team, he's been a great addition. I think it's like any player. Any time you go to a different team or different organization, it's not going to happen at the drop of a hat. It's going to take a little while. We both had rough spurts throughout the year, but I think since the coaching change has been made, we both have been playing at the top of our games and giving the boys a chance and I think we both enjoy doing that. We're finding fun in the game and we're just having a good time. When he gets in there, he's working, and when I get in there, I'm working. Things are going well right now; we've got a good thing going.

"It's nice to have another partner come in and you get along with. I played against 'Hutts' a lot in the minors. He's a great guy off the ice. He's been great for our team. He's been behind (Pekka) Rinne for a while now and he knows how to perfect his role. He keeps guys light, keeps guys loose and he does that to himself, too. That's when he plays his best. When he's loose, he's light. He's having fun out there."

