Jake Allen ready to reclaim cage

Dec 20, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center.

On Tuesday, Jake Allen will make his first start since Jan. 19, and the Blues' netminder is licking his chops.

Allen, who has made it no secret regarding his recent struggles, including being pulled in three straight starts, has been working on the technical aspects of his game. But Allen feels it's time to put the work into action.

"I'm ready to go tomorrow," Allen said after practice Monday. "I'm looking forward to it. It's felt like a decade to be honest. I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited. I think the break did well for a lot of us and we have a really condensed schedule coming up and a lot of big hockey to play."

Allen, who has allowed 10 goals on 36 shots the past three starts with a .722 save percentage, made a cameo appearance in Minnesota before the break and stopped three shots in the third period after Carter Hutton was relieved in a 5-1 loss.

Allen won't blame a condensed schedule like some of the veteran goalies (Henrik Lundqvist and Carey Price, among others) have. Allen said he's just in a mental rut and is eager to break out of it.

"No, I don't feel that way at all," Allen said. "I feel our most compressed is coming up. We haven't dealt with it. March is a chaotic month for us. But every team has to deal with it and hopefully we deal with it in a good manner. That hasn't been an issue for me.

"... It's not the technical side. Everyone says it. People try to make reasons for things, but it's not the technical part of your game. Obviously you can stay sharp in certain situations, I feel really good out there. I have been. I felt great last week, felt good again today. The technical side should be the least of your worries."

