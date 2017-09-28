Jaromir Jagr could boost the Blues

Jaromir Jagr playing for the Florida Panthers in 2016. (Photo: Custom)

With Robby Fabbri out for the season after re-injuring his left knee, the St. Louis Blues are in a complicated situation. The injury bug has been the Blues’ worst enemy over the past two years, and it’s already taken its toll before the 2017-18 season has even begun. Now, the time has come to look for a replacement for Fabbri, who had 29 points in 51 games last season.

Enter Jaromir Jagr.

The 45-year-old forward has been playing professional hockey since 1988, and has shown no signs of slowing down. Now, the possibility of signing Jagr isn’t a long-term option, but a short-term fill-in to help the Blues remain a formidable contender in the Western Conference.

A future Hall of Famer, Jagr has scored 765 goals in 1711 career games over 23 NHL seasons and with eight different teams.

On Thursday, questions were brought up to Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong about possibly signing Jagr.

"He's a great player," Armstrong said. "Certainly we've talked internally about him, as well as a number of players. But we're really going to have to dig deep into how our style of play is and what type of players can come in and complement our style."

Jagr has stated in the past that as long as he’s healthy enough, he’d like to play until he’s 50. Whether or not the Blues would want him THAT long is another story, but for now, any help is better than no help. And signing a hockey legend who is in great shape is definitely the right kind of help.

