John Goodman helps Blues make bid for 2021 All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are getting a little star-power to help bring the NHL All-Star Game to St. Louis in 2021.

Affton, Missouri, native John Goodman narrated a short video highlighting the best parts of St. Louis. It mentions our thriving businesses, Mardi Gras, and the Winter Classic just to name a few.

“We’ve shown the passion, the pride, the commitment, and the fun we have in St. Louis. In 2021, let us show you again,” Goodman said in the video. “Let’s celebrate the greatest game right here in the heart of America. Let’s celebrate in the heartland of hockey.”

If St. Louis is selected, it would be the third time the All-Star Game would be played in our city – joining the 1970 and 1988 games played at the Old Arena.

You can watch the video below. Don't see the video? Click here to watch.

We've enlisted our friend John Goodman to help us bring the NHL #AllStar Game to the Heartland of Hockey. https://t.co/wf7lSY1o66 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Gb8QrSMCir — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 6, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV