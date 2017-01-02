List of items prohibited from the Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS - When the Winter Classic takes over Busch Stadium on Monday, the usual rules for what's allowed inside the stadium won't apply.

Security will be beefed up and anyone attending the game must consent to a search of their person and anything they're carrying inside.

Here's what prohibited:

- Alcohol

- Bags larger than 16” x 16” x 8”

- Banners

- Beverage Containers

- Binocular Cases

- Briefcases, Luggage

- Camera Cases (Small cameras and binoculars not in a case will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses over six inches (6”) long will be permitted.)

- Coolers

- Fanny Packs, Cinch Bags

- Firearms

- Illegal Substances

- Inappropriate Signs

- Knives of any length

- Laser Pointers

- Laptop Computers

- Mace

- Movie Cameras

- Noise Makers

- Outside Food and Beverage

- Packages

- Seat Cushions larger than 1” thick or that include backs, compartments or pockets

- Selfie sticks

- Umbrellas

- Water bottles

- Weapons

Busch Stadium management and the NHL also reserve the right to deem any other item inappropriate.