Megan ready to build on first impression with Blues

Center Wade Megan will play tonight and center a fourth line he's quite familiar with.

Megan was recalled Tuesday for the injured Paul Stastny, who was placed on injured-reserve with a lower-body injury retroactive to Thursday.

Megan was called up earlier in the season when Stastny missed the Dec. 22 game in Tampa Bay. Megan scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game that ended with a 5-2 loss, and he'll center a line with Scottie Upshall and Ryan Reaves.

"Part of why he came up is he's got an identity as a player," Yeo said. "The game is about scoring goals, the game is also about preventing scoring goals. Inside of that, there's momentum shifts in each and every game. He's the type of player that can help us get to our game, help us bring momentum, help us create energy as far as how he gets in on the forecheck, how he wins battles, how he plays in the offensive zone. I think we saw a lot of that in the game that he played with us earlier in the year and we want to see if he can come up and bring some more of that."

Megan's first recall was new for him, with only former college teammate Shattenkirk and Brad Hunt, a teammate with the Chicago Wolves at the time, on the roster.

This time, he's got Magnus Paajarvi, Kenny Agostino and Ivan Barbashev to kick around.

"It's good to see some familiar faces," Megan said. "Just kind of helps ease the tension a little bit coming into a new team just to see some of the guys, so it's been great.

"I'm obviously very excited to be here. Ready to get it going."

