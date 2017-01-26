Niederreiter, Dubnyk lead Wild past Blues 5-1

Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal celebrates Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter (not pictured) goal in the third period against the St Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Custom)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Nino Niederreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild, who are 21-3-2 in their last 26 games. Heading into the NHL All-Star break with 69 points, Minnesota trails Washington by three in the race for the league's best record.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 21st goal for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Carter Hutton stopped 25 of 30 shots before being pulled early in the third period.

