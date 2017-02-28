Oilers push past Blues after Shattenkirk trade

Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

One day after trading Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals, the St. Louis Blues hosted Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in their first home game after their bye week.

Despite Shattenkirk’s absence on the power play unit, St. Louis struck first after Adam Larsson was penalized for cross checking. Alex Pietrangelo, who filled Shattenkirk’s spot, took a shot from the blue line that Paul Stastny deflected to give the Blues a 1-0 lead 11:07 into the game.

However, just 44 seconds later, Milan Lucic tied the game with his 14th goal of the season.

“When they scored, all of a sudden, we started watching them” said Coach Mike Yeo. “It’s like we were waiting for the next bad thing to happen.”

After one period of play, the Oilers outshot the Blues 10 to 6.

Mark Letestu scored a power play goal 0:41 into the second period to extend the Oilers’ lead to 2-1.

Although the Blues started to pick-up the momentum in the third period, they couldn’t find a way past Cam Talbot as they fell 2-1 in regulation.

“The third period was a little bit better, but—unfortunately—it’s too little too late,” explained Yeo.

Riding a four-game losing streak, the Blues’ record is now 31-26-5.

“We got to get out of this rutt any possible way,” said Stastny. “I thought there were times when we played a little hesitant but I think we kind of started playing the way we want to play—a little more fearless and aggressive.”

“It’s frustrating,” said Perron. “We have to dig deeper in the O-zone. I think the D-men were doing a really good job tonight to support us, keep pucks in, and things like that. We hadn’t scored a 5-on-5 goal tonight so it wasn’t good enough.”

The Blues will head-up to Winnipeg to start their three-game road trip on Friday, March 3.

