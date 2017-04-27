Positives and Negatives: Predators edge Blues in Game 1

Apr 26, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) defend the net against Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) during the third period... Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

Nashville snuck out of Game 1 with a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. I'll try to provide optimism for panicking fans by highlighting some positives from the game, but confronting the negatives will help the Blues win this series.

BRIEF RECAP:

After the first period, Nashville lead 1-0. They outshot the Blues by a few, but dominated them overall. St. Louis' penalty kills, hits, and face-offs were nowhere close to matching Nashville.

In the second period, Colton Parayko put the Blues back within one goal. His hesitated five-hole shot made it 2-1 in favor of the Predators. However, Nashville regained their two-goal lead with a goal from Filip Forsberg about midway through the period.

St. Louis went 0-16 in the first 16 faceoffs of the second period. After two, they trailed 3-1.

#RoarBacon?

Well, kind of. The Blues stayed out of the penalty box and found some offensive momentum in the third period. First, Schwartz jammed the puck past Rinne to cut it to 3-2. Then Vladimir Sobotka fired one top-right to tie the game at three.

Despite this jolt of energy, the Predators silenced the Scottrade Center with a goal courtesy of Vernon Fiddler to make it 4-3, which would be the final score after three periods.

Negatives (bad news first):

- The Blues CANNOT afford to play shorthanded against this team. Especially while facing P.K. Subban on the penalty kill (P.K. on the PK).

- Faceoffs need to be better. The first 16 puck drops in the second period ended in Nashville’s possession. That is simply unacceptable.

- Jay Bouwmeester and other defensemen will cause many more goals if they continue to turn the puck over. On Fiddler’s game-winning goal, Bouwmeester had a chance to clear the puck from their defensive zone. Instead, he fumbles it and the Predators capitalize. While Jake Allen’s attempt to save it could be controversial (I don’t think you can blame him), the lackluster defense isn’t deniable.

Positives:

- The Blues broke through the seemingly unbreakable Pekka Rinne. With three goals in Game 1, they registered the same amount of goals as the Chicago Blackhawks did throughout Round 1. The fact that Blues players know it’s possible to score on him should be comforting, but we’ll see whether this was a fluky game for Rinne after Game 2.

- St. Louis dominated during 5-on-5 play. The only problem, of course, were the handful of penalties taken. To rebuttal the P.K. on the PK point, they can eliminate these scoring chances by not taking themselves out of the game with penalties. Stay out of the sin bin.

- The Blues are able to comeback. They’ll be down again in this series, but being able to comeback from a one or two goal deficit is crucial in the postseason.

The Blues will host the Predators in Game 2 at home this Friday, 7:00 pm. They look to tie the series before heading to Nashville.

