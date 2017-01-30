Reaves promoted to Blues' third line

Jan 17, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil (25) fight during the first period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Ryan Reaves, third-line right winger.

No, it's not a typo although it's been pretty much a staple all season when making out the Blues' lineup to use Upshall-Brodziak-Reaves as the fourth line.

But with Brodziak's right foot injury that has him sidelined for at least five weeks and the Blues' ever-changing line combinations, the team is still in search of a semblance of consistency.

"It will be fun," Reaves said. "Obviously a big opportunity for me and something I have to jump on and take advantage of while I can. It starts tomorrow."

Reaves was whizzing around in practice Monday with Patrik Berglund in the middle and Robby Fabbri on left wing.

"He's made more backhand sauce passes than I have this year," Fabbri said laughing. "I don't think of him as just a fourth-liner. He's been great for us this year, whether it's been fighting or just getting energy going. He's a great leader in the room with all the guys. He's earned it."

Reaves doesn't disagree but said the backhand sauce feeds aren't necessarily by design.

"That is true, not by choice though," he joked. "Remember, we black out when we do that. I don't know if I'm just going to be going out there and throwing sauces."

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock will give it a shot but won't commit to anything long-term.

"I don't think it's going to affect his minutes at all," Hitchcock said. "He's not going to change the minutes, but it might change the way we rotate. I think it gives us two defined third lines."

Hitchcock said the Brodziak injury influenced the decision, and he is hoping the change can bring success.

"(The Brodziak injury) dictates a lot and it dictates how we're going to play and how much we're going to split and things like that. We've got to find a little bit different combinations here both 5-on-5 and killing penalties."

Reaves has three goals and four assists in 47 games this season. His career-highs came in 2014-15 with six goals and six assists in 81 games, but a leaner, quicker Reaves has shown some offensive prowess this season when opportunity knocked.

"It's made it really easy for us," Hitchcock said. "He's played well. Now sometimes when you move up a notch in the lineup, you get careless with the puck. We've talked to Ryan about it. We're hopeful that he keeps with the same deep puck play and can add some grit and determination to that line, which we think going to need moving forward."

Reaves said he's not about to go and take a walk on the wild side and go away from what he does best. But he'll try and add more to his game.

"Obviously the coaches see what I bring when they put me on that line and they're not putting me on that line to change anything," Reaves said. "They're not putting me on that line to toe-drag anyone at the blue line, make some fancy play like that. They're putting me in there to get it deep and grind and open up room for those guys to do their thing. Nothing has changed. I'm going in with my exact same mindset. Maybe test out the lungs a little bit more."

