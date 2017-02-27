Blues trade Kevin Shattenkirk to Washington Capitals

Kevin Shattenkirk of the St. Louis Blues skates against the San Jose Sharks in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center on May 23, 2016 in St Louis. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, Custom)

The Blues have agreed to a deal to send Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals — the NHL's top team — the Blues reported on their website Monday night.

Just one day before the trade deadline, the Blues agreed to send the all-star defenseman to Washington for a first-round pick in 2017, a conditional second-round and Zach Sanford, who was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft. TSN hockey writer Pierre LeBrun first reported the specifics of the deal.

Shattenkirk came to St. Louis from Colorado in a trade in 2011, his rookie season. In 425 games with the Blues he recorded 258 regular-season points(53 goals and 199 assists) and 28 more in the playoffs(4 goals and 24 assists).

He made is first all-star team in the 2011-12 season, his first full season with the team. He added a second all-star appearance in 2014-15.

The Blues currently sit in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 67 points, three points ahead of the LA Kings.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have the best record in the league with 89 points. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are tied for second with 84 points.

