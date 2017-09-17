Robby Fabbri excited for fresh start with Mike Yeo

(Photo: Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports)

After this weekend’s training camp, Robby Fabbri reflected on his season-ending injury, his rehab, and his excitement to rejoin the St. Louis Blues’ lineup.

In his first season as a Blue, Robby averaged .514 points per game. He followed that up with a sophomore average of .569 points per game before tearing his ACL in February against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mike Yeo took-over the head coaching position of a struggling Blues team around the same time of the injury.

“I think I got a game and half a period with Yeo,” Fabbri joked. “No, it will be good. I’m excited. We built a good relationship through last year and coming into this year, so I’m excited to get going.”

Robby wants to focus on discarding distractions and putting more focus into his game. Following a successful rehab, his confidence is key as he’ll be heading into corners and battling for pucks in a few weeks.

“It’s been a long road,” Robby continued. “The rehab went pretty well and I was pretty comfortable with my knee.”

Fabbri will be trying to prove himself worthy of a contract similar to Colton Parayko’s (5 years, $5.5M AAV) since he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season. He wants to pick-up from where he left off and have a better start than last year.

I expect Fabbri to bring some much-needed scoring consistency to the second line.



© 2017 KSDK-TV