Robby Fabri out for season with ACL injury

Jan 26, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri (15) skates with the puck in the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

ST. LOUIS - Blues forward Robby Fabri is out for the remainder of the season, the Blues announced Sunday.

Fabri suffered an ACL injury to his left knee against the Penguins Saturday night in a rough 4-1 loss.

The Blues called up forwards Kenny Agostino, and Magnus Paajarvi from the AHL Chicago Wolves. Agostino leads the AHL with 60 points and 42 assists in 48 games this season. Paajarvi has dressed 25 games for the Wolves this season, tallying 16 points (six goals and 10 assists).

Fabri has dressed in 51 games for St. Louis this season, posting 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists) and 27 penalty minutes. In his NHL career thus far, he's totaled 66 points (29 goals and 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes in 123 NHL regular season games.

Fabbri is expected to be ready for 2017 training camp.

