Schedule for 2017 NHL Prospect Tournament

Lou Korac , KSDK 2:29 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS -- The Blues will once again take part in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. from Sept. 8-12.

The Blues are part of an eight-team field that will find them in the Ted Lindsay Division with Columbus, Dallas, and Minnesota. The Gordie Howe Division will consist of Carolina, Chicago, Detroit and the New York Rangers.

The Blues will play on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. against the Wild, Sept. 9 against the Stars at 6 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. against the Blue Jackets.

The Blues have yet to formalize their roster, which should be released soon.

The tournament will conclude on Sept. 12 with the seventh place, fifth place, and third place games and conclude with the championship game competing for the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup.


2017 NHL PROSPECT TOURNAMENT
Sept. 8-12, Traverse City, Mich.
Gordie Howe Division                 Ted Lindsay Division
Carolina                                             Columbus
Chicago                                               Dallas
Detroit                                               Minnesota
NY Rangers                                       St. Louis

Friday, Sept. 8
2:30 p.m. Columbus vs. Dallas
3:00 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota
6:00 p.m. Chicago vs. NY Rangers
6:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 9
2:30 p.m. Carolina vs. NY Rangers
3:00 p.m. Chicago vs. Detroit
6:00 p.m. Dallas vs. St. Louis
6:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Columbus

Monday, Sept. 11
2:00 p.m. St. Louis vs. Columbus
2:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Minnesota
5:30 p.m. Carolina vs. Chicago
6:00 p.m. NY Rangers vs. Detroit

Tuesday, Sept. 12
2:00 p.m. 7th place game 4th Lindsay vs. 4th Howe
2:30 p.m. 5th place game 3rd Howe vs. 3rd Lindsay
5:30 p.m. 3rd place game 2nd Lindsay vs. 2nd Howe
6:00 p.m. Championship Game 1st Howe vs. 1st Lindsay

 

