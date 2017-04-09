Sobotka returns, helps Blues edge Avalanche

Blues left wing Vladimir Sobotka is congratulated by center Jori Lehtera and left wing Magnus Paajarvi after scoring the game tying goal against the Avalanche during the third period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

The St. Louis Blues welcomed Vladimir Sobotka back in the final game of their 2016-17 regular season. After clinching third place in the Central Division, they rested a few players in the matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

It took 19:37, but the Blues struck first. Zach Sanford knocked in his fourth of the season to give the Blues a 1-0 lead after one.

Colorado responded with two goals in the second period from Francois Beauchemin and Mikko Rantanen.

The Avalanche lead 2-1 heading into the final period of regulation.

Vladimir Sobotka made himself feel right at home again. Jori Lehtera fed Sobotka in the slot, and he punched it past the Colorado goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 just 3:20 into the third.

Another Vladimir added his name to the goal column. This time, Tarasenko entered the offensive and snapped a wrister to record his 39th of the season and give the Blues their lead back.

The Blues edged Colorado by a final score of 3-2. With the win, they finish their regular season with a 46-29-7 record (99 points).

“Overall, I think he look great,” said Tarasenko of Sobotka. “I think he’s always positive. He’s a really skilled and competitive player. He never leave you in a bad spot. We used to play with each other a lot.”

“I thought it was a real strong game from him,” said Mike Yeo. “You can see his hockey sense. You can see his competitiveness. And, obviously, he’s got a skillset to go along with that.”

The Blues will fly up north to face the Minnesota Wild this week. We’ll post the Round 1 schedule on our Twitter accounts: @bluesbuzzblog and @KSDKSports.

“I feel like we’re ready for the playoffs,” added Yeo.

“Let’s make it happen,” said Tarasenko.

