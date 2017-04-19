Stastny will not play tonight, Steen is in

Center Paul Stastny (foot) took part in the morning skate but Yeo said he will not play tonight and the Blues will go with the same lineup, which means Alexander Steen, who's been nursing a lower-body injury of his own, will play.

Stastny has skated with the team the past two days and has worked out on and off the ice on his own and has looked good in both skates.

Steen has not skated the past two days but had a goal and assist in Game 3 and Yeo said he is in the lineup.

