Tarasenko scores in OT as Blues win third straight

TORONTO (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues kept rolling under new coach Mike Yeo, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.
Tarasenko snapped his 26th goal of the season past Frederik Andersen to lift St. Louis to 4-1-0 since Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach last week. Patrik Berglund also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.
Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, and Andersen made 38 saves.
St. Louis also beat Toronto last week, 5-1 in Missouri.
