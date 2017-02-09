Tarasenko scores in OT as Blues win third straight

of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on February 9, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Claus Andersen, Custom)

TORONTO (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues kept rolling under new coach Mike Yeo, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tarasenko snapped his 26th goal of the season past Frederik Andersen to lift St. Louis to 4-1-0 since Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach last week. Patrik Berglund also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, and Andersen made 38 saves.

St. Louis also beat Toronto last week, 5-1 in Missouri.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.