Tarasenko, Steen score late, lift Blues past Canucks 4-3

Feb 16, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) is checked off the puck by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third-period power play goals to lift the streaking St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Magnus Paajarvi and Jori Lehtera also scored, and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists for the Blues, who won their sixth straight game. Jake Allen made 18 saves.

St. Louis improved to 7-1 since Mike Yeo took over as coach, which is the best start for a coach in Blues history.

Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin and Brandon Sutter scored for the Canucks, who dropped their third game out of their last four. Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.